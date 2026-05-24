Check out how to watch Liverpool v Brentford in the Premier League game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Liverpool v Brentford 24 May 2026 16.00 BST Sky Sports+

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Liverpool v Brentford on TV: Live Streaming Details Liverpool v Brentford will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports+ Channel. Kick off time is at 16:00 BST on Sunday 24th May 2026.

Liverpool and Brentford both head into the final day of the Premier League season with European qualification still on the line when they meet at Anfield.

Liverpool remain on course for a UEFA Champions League place, sitting fifth in the table with a three-point cushion over Bournemouth and a superior goal difference heading into the final round of fixtures.

For Arne Slot, though, the pressure remains high after an underwhelming campaign. Reports continue to swirl over his future and Liverpool’s recent form has done little to ease the scrutiny, with defeats to Manchester United and Aston Villa either side of a draw against Chelsea.

Liverpool’s home form has remained relatively solid. The Reds are unbeaten in their last five league matches at Anfield and have scored 62 goals in the top flight this season, one of the better attacking records in the division.

Defensive issues have undermined their campaign, however, with 52 goals conceded leaving them vulnerable far too often.

Brentford have experienced a similar pattern under Keith Andrews. The Bees have impressed going forward, scoring 54 league goals, but defensive inconsistencies have prevented them from climbing even higher in the standings.

The West London side begin the weekend ninth, level on points with Chelsea and only one behind seventh-placed Brighton & Hove Albion as they chase a place in Europe.

Recent meetings between these sides suggest entertainment is likely. Brentford won October’s reverse fixture 3-2 at the Gtech Community Stadium, while both teams have consistently featured in high-scoring matches during the closing weeks of the season.

With so much at stake at both ends of the table, another open and attacking contest could be in store at Anfield.