Check out how to watch Tottenham v Everton in this Premier League game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Tottenham v Everton 24 May 2026 16.00 BST Sky Sports

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Tottenham v Everton on TV: Live Streaming Details Tottenham v Everton will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event Channel. Kick off time is at 16:00 BST on Sunday 24th May 2026.

Tottenham Hotspur head into the final day of the Premier League season knowing survival is within touching distance as they host Everton in North London.

After finishing fifth just two seasons ago, Spurs have endured a dramatic decline and begin the weekend sitting 17th. However, they remain two points clear of West Ham United and their vastly superior goal difference means a draw should be enough to preserve their top-flight status.

It has been a turbulent campaign for Roberto De Zerbi’s side, but recent results at least offered some hope before Tuesday’s damaging 2-1 defeat to Chelsea set up a tense finale.

Home form has been a major issue for Spurs throughout the season. Their tally of just 12 points at home is among the worst in the division, highlighting the scale of the problems they have faced during the campaign.

Everton arrive with little left to play for in terms of Europe, although final league position is still up for grabs. The Toffees could finish anywhere between 10th and 14th depending on results elsewhere.

David Moyes’s side are also struggling for momentum after failing to win any of their last six league matches. Draws against Brentford, Manchester City and Crystal Palace have been followed by defeats to Liverpool, West Ham and Sunderland.

Spurs will take confidence from October’s reverse fixture at Goodison Park, where they secured an impressive 3-0 victory, and despite injuries affecting the squad late in the season, they will believe they have enough quality to secure the point they require.