Check out how to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven WBC title fight, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Start Time TV Channel Usyk v Rico 23 May 2026 23.00 BST DAZN Sports

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Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven on TV: Live Streaming Details Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven will be shown live in the UK on DAZN Pay Per View Channel. Fight time is at 23:00 BST on Saturday 23rd May 2026.

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk returns to the ring on Saturday night when he defends his WBC heavyweight title against kickboxing superstar Rico Verhoeven in Giza, Egypt.

The crossover bout has generated major attention across combat sports, with Verhoeven attempting to follow the path taken by other fighters from different disciplines who have tested themselves against elite boxers.

Much of the intrigue surrounding the fight stems from Francis Ngannou’s shock performance against Tyson Fury in 2023, when the former UFC champion dropped Fury and pushed him far closer than many expected.

That result briefly fuelled belief that athletes from MMA and kickboxing could trouble established heavyweight boxers at the highest level.

Anthony Joshua later stopped Ngannou in devastating fashion, while Floyd Mayweather comfortably handled Conor McGregor in another famous crossover contest.

Still, Verhoeven’s reputation as one of the greatest kickboxers of his generation has attracted attention from bettors and fight fans ahead of his clash with Usyk.

The Dutchman has dominated GLORY kickboxing for more than a decade and remains unbeaten in the promotion across the last 13 years.

Verhoeven possesses obvious physical advantages, standing 6ft 5ins tall and weighing around 265 pounds, while his striking background has produced a lengthy list of knockout victories.

He has also spent time working with respected trainer Peter Fury in an effort to sharpen his boxing technique before stepping into the ring with one of the sport’s pound for pound stars.

Usyk enters the contest as a huge favourite and is widely regarded as the most technically gifted heavyweight in boxing.

The Ukrainian’s movement, timing and ring intelligence have already carried him to victories over Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois during an outstanding professional career.

While money has arrived for Verhoeven during fight week, many within boxing still expect Usyk’s experience and skill level to prove decisive once the action begins.