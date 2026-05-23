Check out how to watch Hull v Middlesbrough in the Championship Playoff Final Final game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Hull v Middlesbrough 23 May 2026 15.30 BST Sky Sports

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Hull v Middlesbrough on TV: Live Streaming Details Hull v Middlesbrough will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football Channel. Kick off time is at 15:30 BST on Saturday 23rd May 2026.

Hull City and Middlesbrough will meet at Wembley on Saturday in one of the most extraordinary Championship play off finals in recent memory, with a place in the Premier League on the line.

The final was thrown into chaos earlier this week after Southampton were expelled from the competition following the ‘Spygate’ controversy.

Saints had originally secured their place at Wembley with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Middlesbrough in the semi-finals, but the club were removed from the play offs after admitting to spying on Middlesbrough and two other Championship clubs during the season.

Southampton’s appeal against the decision was unsuccessful, meaning Middlesbrough were handed a dramatic reprieve and another chance to fight for promotion.

Now Boro will attempt to complete an unexpected route back into the Premier League as they prepare to face Hull City under the Wembley arch.

Both clubs were relegated from the top flight at the end of the 2016/17 campaign and neither has managed to return since.

Middlesbrough spent much of the season competing for automatic promotion before injuries and missed chances saw Kim Hellberg’s side drop into the play offs.

The return of influential midfielder Hayden Hackney has provided a major lift ahead of the final after the midfielder returned to training this week.

Boro have consistently created chances throughout the campaign and will believe they can expose a Hull defence that has shown vulnerabilities during the season.

Only Sheffield Wednesday conceded more expected goals than Hull in the Championship this term, though the Tigers have repeatedly found ways to grind out results during crucial moments.

Hull secured their play off place on the final day and now stand one match away from ending their nine year absence from the Premier League.