Check out how to watch Aston Villa v Freiburg in the Europa League Final game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Aston Villa v Freiburg 20 May 2026 20.00 BST TnT Sports

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Aston Villa v Freiburg on TV: Live Streaming Details Aston Villa v Freiburg will be shown live in the UK on TnT Sports 1 Channel. Kick off time is at 20:00 BST on Wednesday 20th May 2026.

Aston Villa stand on the brink of their biggest European night in more than four decades as they prepare to face Freiburg in the Europa League final in Istanbul on Wednesday evening.

Villa are aiming to win a major European trophy for the first time since lifting the European Cup in 1982 and could cap a memorable season under Unai Emery with silverware in Turkey.

The Midlands club have already secured qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League and now have the chance to complete one of the finest campaigns in the club’s modern history.

Success in finals has become a familiar theme for Emery throughout his managerial career. The Spaniard won the Europa League three years in a row with Sevilla before guiding Villarreal to victory in the 2021 final against Manchester United.

Villa have impressed throughout this season’s Europa League campaign and arrive in Istanbul as favourites after consistently producing strong performances in Europe.

Their domestic form has occasionally suffered while balancing European commitments, including a recent home defeat against Tottenham Hotspur when Emery rotated heavily.

Still, Villa achieved their main Premier League objective and can now focus fully on ending the season with another trophy.

Freiburg head into the first European final in their history after an impressive run to the showpiece event.

The Bundesliga side remain inconsistent domestically and can finish no higher than seventh in Germany this season, though confidence has grown following a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig at the weekend.

Freiburg’s semi-final success against Braga came after the Portuguese side were reduced to 10 men early in the second leg, and Wednesday’s final represents by far the toughest challenge they have faced in the competition.