Find out how to watch Premier League Darts Final featuring Luke Littler, Luke Humphries, Gerwyn Price & Jonny Clayton, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Premier League Darts 28 May 2026 19.00 BST Sky Sports

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Premier League Darts on TV: Live Streaming Details Premier League Darts will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Action from 19:00 BST on Thursday 21 May.

Premier League Darts reaches its climax on Thursday night as the top four players battle it out for the title at London’s The O2 Arena.

One of Luke Humphries, Luke Littler, Jonny Clayton or Gerwyn Price will walk away with the famous trophy and the £275,000 winner’s prize after two semi-finals and the final.

Littler heads into finals night as the favourite after another sensational campaign. The reigning world champion topped the league table after collecting six nightly victories and now has the chance to reclaim the Premier League crown he first won in 2024.

The teenage sensation was beaten 11-8 by Humphries in last year’s final and will be eager to gain revenge by lifting the trophy once again at the O2.

His semi final opponent is fellow Welshman Price, who has enjoyed success against Littler in previous meetings and could provide a difficult test despite entering the night as the outsider of the pair.

Defending champion Humphries arrives in strong form after timing his run to perfection. The world number one secured his first nightly win of the season in Birmingham and that proved enough to book his place in the play-offs with a week to spare.

Humphries faces Clayton in the other semi final, with the Ferret looking to win the competition for the second time after his 2021 triumph.

Clayton has perhaps flown under the radar despite winning four nights during the regular season and finishing second in the table.

His form dipped slightly towards the end of the campaign, but the Welshman remains a dangerous opponent on the big stage.