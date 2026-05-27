Find out how to watch Crystal Palace v Rayo Vallecano in Conference League Final game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Crystal Palace v Rayo Vallecano 27 May 2026 20.00 BST TnT Sports

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Crystal Palace v Rayo Vallecano on TV: Live Streaming Details Crystal Palace v Rayo Vallecano will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig and kicks off at 20:00 BST on Wednesday 27 May 2026.

Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano will make history on Wednesday night as both clubs compete in their first ever major European final in the UEFA Conference League Final in Leipzig.

Oliver Glasner’s Palace side have clearly prioritised this competition during a difficult domestic campaign and now stand one match away from continental glory after an impressive 5-2 aggregate semi-final victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Eagles have struggled for consistency in the Premier League, but their European performances have been far more convincing. Palace produced dominant displays against both Shakhtar and Fiorentina earlier in the knockout rounds, underlining the quality within Glasner’s squad.

Glasner also brings proven European pedigree into the final, having previously guided Eintracht Frankfurt to UEFA Europa League success in 2022.

Recent uncertainty surrounding the manager’s future and the departure of defender Marc Guehi to Manchester City disrupted Palace domestically, but the South London side have still produced notable victories this season against teams including Aston Villa, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Rayo Vallecano arrive in Germany after edging through tight knockout ties against AEK Athens and RC Strasbourg Alsace. The Spanish side secured back-to-back 1-0 wins over Strasbourg in the semi-finals to reach the biggest game in the club’s history.

Inigo Perez’s team are expected to rely on defensive organisation and discipline, but Palace’s attacking quality and big-game experience under Glasner could prove decisive at the Red Bull Arena.