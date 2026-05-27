Find out how to watch India v Jamaica in this Unity Cup semi final game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel India v Jamaica 27 May 2026 19.30 BST Bet365

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India v Jamaica on TV: Live Streaming Details India v Jamaica will be shown live in the UK through the bet365 live streaming service. The match will take place at The Valley in London and kicks off at 19:30 BST on Wednesday 27 May 2026.

India national football team face Jamaica national football team in the semi-finals of the Unity Cup on Wednesday night in London.

The Reggae Boyz arrive as one of the favourites for the four-team tournament despite narrowly missing out on qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Jamaica suffered heartbreak in the inter confederation play offs, losing 1-0 to DR Congo national football team after extra time.

That defeat denied Jamaica a place at the finals, but Rudolph Speid’s side will now look to go one step further than last year after finishing runners-up in the 2025 Unity Cup.

The Caribbean nation have been in solid form in recent months, recording victories over Grenada national football team, Martinique national football team and New Caledonia national football team.

Speid stepped into the role in December following the departure of former England national football team assistant coach Steve McClaren.

India, meanwhile, arrive under pressure after failing to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. The Blue Tigers endured a difficult qualification campaign and finished outside the automatic places after failing to win any of their opening five matches.

Khalid Jamil’s side did at least end that run with a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Hong Kong national football team in March.

Ryan Williams enjoyed a dream debut in that match, scoring within minutes of his first appearance for India, while Akash Mishra also got on the scoresheet.

Preparations for the Unity Cup have not been ideal for India, though. Injuries and availability issues mean Jamil has travelled with a reduced 17 player squad, while goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari is expected to join the squad separately later in the week.

Jamaica are unbeaten in three previous meetings between the nations and will be confident of booking their place in Saturday’s final against Nigeria national football team.