Check out what time Arsenal v PSG kicks off in the Champions League Final game, including predictions, stream news and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Arsenal v PSG 30 May 2026 17.00 BST TnT Sports 1

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Arsenal v PSG Kick off time details PSG v Arsenal will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 BST on Saturday 30 May 2026. Arsenal v PSG Stream details PSG v Arsenal will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Live streaming of the UEFA Champions League final will also be available via HBO Max.

Arsenal will bid to make history on Saturday evening when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest.

The Gunners are aiming to lift Europe’s biggest club prize for the first time and complete a remarkable double after ending their 22-year wait for a Premier League title earlier this month.

Mikel Arteta’s side arrive in Hungary full of confidence following a memorable domestic campaign that culminated with Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace, a result that confirmed Arsenal as champions.

With one eye firmly on the final, Arteta opted to rest several key players on the final day of the Premier League season, ensuring his squad arrives at the Puskas Arena in peak condition for the biggest match of the campaign.

Arsenal’s route to the final has been hugely impressive. The North London club produced a disciplined display to overcome Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals and have remained one of the most difficult teams to break down throughout the competition.

Standing between Arsenal and European glory are defending champions Paris Saint-Germain. Luis Enrique’s side have once again demonstrated their attacking quality on the continental stage and secured their place in the final by overcoming Bayern Munich in a thrilling semi-final.

The French giants head into the showpiece as slight favourites, boasting one of the most potent forward lines in Europe and aiming to become the first team since Real Madrid to successfully defend the Champions League crown.

For Arsenal, though, this is an opportunity to write a new chapter in the club’s history. Having finally reclaimed the Premier League title after more than two decades, Arteta’s side now have the chance to secure the most famous trophy in European football and cement their place among the continent’s elite.