Find out how to watch Arsenal v PSG in the Champions League Final game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Arsenal v PSG 30 May 2026 17.00 BST TnT Sports.

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Arsenal v PSG on TV: Live Streaming Details Arsenal v PSG will be shown live in the UK on TnT Sports 1 Channel. Kick off time is at 17:00 BST on Saturday 30 May 2026.

PSG and Arsenal go head to head in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday evening as two of Europe’s outstanding teams battle for continental glory in Budapest.

PSG arrive at the Puskas Arena as defending champions after another impressive European campaign under Luis Enrique.

The French giants have once again showcased their attacking quality throughout the competition and will be aiming to become only the second French club to successfully defend the trophy.

Arsenal travel to Hungary riding the crest of a wave after securing their first Premier League title since 2004.

Mikel Arteta’s side have combined a strong back 4 with attacking flair this season and now stand on the brink of completing a memorable double.

PSG have been the competition’s most prolific attacking side, led by the dangerous trio of Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Arsenal have built their success on defensive organisation, discipline and a remarkable record from set pieces.

Arteta’s men have looked incredibly difficult to break down throughout the tournament and their defensive strength could prove decisive against a PSG side that thrives on open, expansive football.

Arsenal’s ability to control games without the ball has been a hallmark of their European run.

PSG have already overcome several heavyweight opponents on their way to the final, but Arsenal represent a very different challenge.

Unlike many of the teams Luis Enrique’s side have faced, the Gunners are unlikely to be drawn into an open contest and will instead look to frustrate their opponents before striking at key moments.

With so much at stake, a cautious start appears likely. PSG have often started games quickly, but Arsenal’s disciplined approach may limit opportunities during the opening stages as both teams look to avoid making costly mistakes.

The margins are expected to be incredibly fine and this final could require extra time or even penalties to separate the sides. After ending their long wait for a Premier League title, Arsenal now have the opportunity to crown a historic season by lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy for the first time.