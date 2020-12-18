Amazon Prime Video UK Releases Trailer & Key Art For ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’

Amazon Prime Video UK has released the trailer and key art for Star Trek: Lower Decks, which is set to premiere on Friday January 22nd.

Developed by Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), Star Trek: Lower Decks follows the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

The animated series is produced by Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment and features the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman. Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis and John de Lancie guest star, reprising their respective characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation. CBS All Access has commissioned a second season.

Check out the trailer and key art below: