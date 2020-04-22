E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Harley Quinn’

DC Universe’s animated Harley Quinn series will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Thursday May 7th at 10:30pm, it has been announced.

Harley Quinn tells the story of the eponymous character who has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. The animated comedy is produced by Ehsugadee Productions and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation and stars Kaley Cuoco, James Adomian, Jason Alexander, Diedrich Bader, Lake Bell, Briana Cuoco, Andy Daly, Giancarlo Esposito, Ron Funches, Tony Hale, Rahul Kohli, Phil LaMarr, Vanessa Marshall, Tisha Campbell Martin, Christopher Meloni, Matt Oberg, Jim Rash, Will Sasso, JB Smoove, Wanda Sykes and Alan Tudyk.

