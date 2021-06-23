BBC Acquires UK Rights To Terry Pratchett Series ‘The Watch’

The Watch is crossing the pond. The BBC has acquired the UK rights to the BBC America original series after striking a deal with international distributor and sister company BBC Studios. The series will debut on the iPlayer on Thursday July 1st and will subsequently get a linear run on BBC Two later this year.

The Watch follows an unlikely group, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process. The comedic yet thrilling series pits trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it.

The drama series, which is inspired by characters created by Sir Terry Pratchett, Richard Dormer (COBRA), Lara Rossi (Crossing Lines), Adam Hugill (1917), Marama Corlett (Sick Of It), Jo Eaton-Kent (Don’t Forget The Driver), Wendell Pierce (Jack Ryan), Samuel Adewunmi (The Last Tree), Bianca Simone Mannie (Homeland), Matt Berry (What We Do In The Shadows), Anna Chancellor (Pennyworth), James Fleet (Outlander), Ingrid Oliver (Doctor Who), Ruth Madeley (Years and Years), Paul Kaye (After Life) and Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Dynasty). The executive producers are Hilary Salmon, Ben Donald and Richard Stokes for BBC Studios, Rob Wilkins for Narrativia, Simon Allen and Craig Viveiros.

The Watch is the second of BBC America’s current scripted original series to find a home on the BBC on this side of the pond; following in the foot-steps of the critically acclaimed Killing Eve. “The Watch may have a dystopian setting but it is a really fun, energetic and enjoyable watch – full of thrills, humour and memorable characters”, said Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition for the BBC.