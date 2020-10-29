‘My Life Is Murder’ Jumps From UKTV’s Alibi To Acorn TV

My Life Is Murder is switching UK broadcasters. Acorn TV will be the exclusive UK home to the show’s just ordered second season after the streaming service boarded the production as a co-producer. UKTV’s Alibi channel had served as the UK broadcaster for the show’s first season.

My Life Is Murder follows investigator Alexa Crowe (Lucy Lawless), who can’t help fighting the good fight – whether it’s solving murders or combating the small frustrations of everyday life. In each stand-alone episode, Alexa uses her unique skills and insights into the darker quirks of human nature to provoke, comfort and push the right buttons as she unravels the truth behind a raft of the most baffling of crimes.

The show’s second season relocates the action from Australia to New Zealand. Alexa finds herself entangled in compelling new murder mysteries centred on fascinating and dangerous characters who will challenge, flirt with and frustrate Alexa… and sometimes threaten everything she cares about. There may be new friends and locations to explore, but Alexa’s life is still very much murder. Ably assisted by exuberant Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans), Alexa is ready to use her powers for good and bring her always surprising sleuthing style back at full force in this charming, humorous series. The drama series is produced by Greenstone TV for TVNZ, Acorn TV and DCD Rights in association with Network 10.

“Acorn TV’s subscribers adored the first season of My Life Is Murder, so we’re thrilled to work with DCD Rights, Greenstone TV and Lucy Lawless on a fun new season”, said Don Klees, Senior Vice-President of Programming for Acorn TV. “We’re excited to come on board as a production partner for the new episodes and bring the show to even more of our subscribers in new territories.”