BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Strike: Lethal White’

Strike: Lethal White – the fourth adaptation of JK Rowling’s Cormoran Strike series of novels – will premiere on BBC One on Sunday August 30th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Based on Rowling’s novels (written under the pen name Robert Galbraith), Strike follows Cormoran Strike, a war veteran turned private detective operating out of a tiny office in London’s Denmark Street with his assistant Robin. Though he’s wounded both physically and psychologically, Strike’s unique insight and his background as an SIB Investigator prove crucial to solving complex cases which have eluded the police. The drama series is produced by J.K. Rowling’s indie Brontë Film and TV and stars Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger.

In Lethal White, a young man named Billy Knight (Joseph Quinn), in the grips of psychosis, arrives in private detective Cormoran Strike’s (Tom Burke) office telling the story of a child he saw strangled many years ago. Strike is simultaneously hired by government minister Jasper Chiswell (Robert Glenister) to investigate Billy’s brother, Jimmy Knight (Nick Blood), who is blackmailing him. As Strike and his partner Robin (Holliday Grainger) work to determine how the cases might be connected, Robin goes undercover in the House of Commons. However, Robin’s private life is unravelling as her relationship with Matthew (Kerr Logan) feels the full strain of her commitment to Strike and her work. At the same time, Strike has his own issues, a girlfriend who confesses she loves him and his complicated ex Charlotte (Natasha O’Keeffe) who is pregnant and back in the frame.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.