ITV Hires Nana Hughes As Head Of Scripted Comedy

ITV has hired Saturday’s Child founder Nana Hughes to serve as their Head of Scripted Comedy. She will be responsible for developing scripted comedy and will also support development of scripted comedy drama projects. Hughes will report to ITV’s Head of Drama Poly Hill.

Hughes is a veteran comedy producer. Prior to founding Saturday’s Child, she was Head of Comedy at Talkback and Head of Development at Retort. Nana also previously held the post of Deputy Commissioning Editor for Comedy and Entertainment at Channel 4. “I am really excited to be joining ITV, at a time when everybody is in need of a good laugh!”, Hughes said. “Can’t wait to join Kevin, Polly and the rest of the ITV team.”

“I’m delighted that Nana is joining us to head up the comedy across our channels”, ITV’s Director of Television Kevin Lygo said in a statement. “She will be a wonderful addition to the commissioning team, developing new ideas for the main channel and ITV2, as well as bringing a fresh outlook to upcoming shows such as Spitting Image, and series two of our new hit sitcom, Kate & Koji.”

While Poly Hill added: “I’m really delighted that the Comedy and Drama departments are coming together and I look forward to working with Nana, who I’ve wanted to work with for a while. She is going to be a brilliant addition to the ITV commissioning team and will bring an exciting new vision for comedy and drama, and I look forward to seeing the shows she is going to champion on ITV.”