Jetpack Distribution & Beano Studios Ink Deal With NBCU For ‘Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed’

Jetpack Distribution and Beano Studios have inked a major deal with NBCUniversal International Networks for Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed.

Under the pact, NBCU’s kids channel DreamWorks has secured both seasons of the show across multiple Asia-Pacific territories, including: Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines, Myanmar and the Maldives.

Additionally, South African free-to-air channel e.tv has picked up the show’s first season; and Canal J (M6 Group) have acquired the rights to air season one in France. Prior broadcast partners Super RTL (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and RTE (Ireland) have extended their agreements with Jetpack and secured the second season of Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed.

These agreements build on Jetpack’s successful roll-out of the show, with the series now airing in more than ninety countries around the globe. Major FTA broadcast partners include CBBC in the UK, Super RTL in Germany, Rai in Italy and France Télévisions. Netflix also holds SVOD rights in the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand. The show’s second season is set to launch on CBBC this summer.

“Dennis and his pals continue to grow their cheeky footprint across the globe! It’s no surprise to see more top networks join in the fun”, said Jetpack Distribution CEO Dominic Gardiner. “The show has so many qualities, superb CGI animation, brilliant gags and humour for all. It’s a real shining star in our catalogue and evidently loved by kids and families worldwide.”

While Beano Studios CEO, Emma Scott, added: “To see Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed! launching in so many new territories across the world is testament to the global appeal of the show. We’re really excited about the launch of season two later this year as we continue to expand our partnership and licensing strategies internationally.”