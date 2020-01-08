Paramount Network Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Yellowstone’

Yellowstone will receive its UK premiere on Paramount Network on Monday January 20th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

The drama series, which was created by Taylor Sheridan, stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham. John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner and David C. Glasser serve as executive producers. Paramount Network in the United States has already renewed the series through to season three.

