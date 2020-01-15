ITV Renews ‘Vera’ For Season 11

Vera isn’t going anywhere. Less than a week after the tenth season launched, ITV has renewed the Brenda Blethyn fronted drama series for an eleventh season, TVWise has confirmed.

The news was announced yesterday by Blethyn herself at the Television Critics Association press tour. An ITV spokesperson said that production on season 11 would get underway this spring ahead of a 2021 premiere.

Based on the series of novels written by Ann Cleeves, Vera follows experienced Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope as she tries to crack some of the toughest cases in Northumberland. The drama series is produced by Silverprint Pictures and stars Brenda Blethyn, Kenny Doughty, Jon Morrison, Riley Jones, Ibinabo Jack and Paul Kaye. Will Nicholson is the series producer, while Phil Hunter is the executive producer.