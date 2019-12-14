TV Trailer: ‘Call The Midwife’ 2019 Christmas Special On BBC One

BBC One has released a teaser trailer for the Call The Midwife Christmas special, which is set to premiere on Christmas Day (Wednesday December 25th) at 7pm.

Call The Midwife is based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, who was a district midwife in London’s east end during the 1950′s. The drama series is produced by Neal Street Productions and stars Jenny Agutter, Miriam Margolyes, Linda Bassett, Judy Parfitt, Fenella Woolgar, Ella Bruccoleri, Helen George, Laura Main, Jennifer Kirby, Leonie Elliott, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Annabelle Apsion, Georgie Glen, Max Macmillan, Trevor Cooper and Daniel Laurie.

In this year’s Christmas special, the team take their work to the Outer Hebrides. Led by Mother Mildred, they embark on a trip to the remote yet idyllic Scottish island, where residents have a desperate need for nurses and midwives. Exposed to the elements, they operate in bleak conditions with limited access to water and electricity to help their patients, just in time to reconvene in Poplar for Christmas. “After a magical Christmas experience in the Hebrides featuring wild seas, stormy skies and some very disobedient sheep, we return to the harsher reality of city life in 1965″, said series creator, writer and executive producer Heidi Thomas. “Society is changing fast and in series nine we will see Nonnatus House shaken to its foundations.”

Check out the teaser trailer below: