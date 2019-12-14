Sky One Releases Teaser Trailer For ‘Bulletproof’ Season 2

Sky One has released the tease trailer for the second season of their cop drama Bulletproof, which is set to premiere in early 2020.

Bulletproof follows police duo Bishop and Pike – two best mates, bonded by the same moral code despite their very obvious differences. The drama series – which was created by Noel Clarke, Ashley Walters and Nick Love – is produced by Vertigo Films and Sky Studios and stars Noel Clarke, Ashley Walters, David Elliot, Lucie Shorthouse, Jason Maza, Lindsey Coulson, Olivia Chenery, Ben Tavassoli, Stavros Zalmas, Gina Bellman, Tom Forbes, Vanessa Vanderpuye, Lee Ross and Gala Gordon.

In the show’s second season, Bishop and Pike are going undercover to infiltrate an international crime empire. Their chase for justice will take them from the streets of London to Amsterdam and Cyprus, where they will have to risk everything including their police badges to succeed. In addition to the eight episode second season, Sky One also recently commissioned a three-part special to air later in 2020. The special will follow Bishop and Pike as they travel across the world to sunnier climes in South Africa, where we will see more action, more car chases and a thrilling journey into the underworld of Cape Town.

Check out the teaser trailer below: