Sky Max Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9

The ninth season of The Blacklist will receive its UK premiere on Sky Max on Wednesday May 11th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Jon Bokenkamp, The Blacklist tells the story of the world’s most wanted criminal who mysteriously turns himself in and offers to give up everyone he has ever worked with. His only condition is he will only work with a newly minted FBI agent with whom he seemingly has no connection. The drama series is produced Sony Pictures Television and stars James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix.

In the opening episode of the show’s ninth season, titled The Skinner, in the two years following the death of Elizabeth Keen, Raymond Reddington and the members of the FBI Task Force have disbanded with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown. When one of their own is injured in the line of duty, however, the Task Force is drawn back together to bring down a conspiracy that could shatter global security.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.