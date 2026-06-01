Check out how to watch Norway v Sweden in this International Friendly game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Norway v Sweden 01 June 2026 18.00 BST Prime

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Norway v Sweden on TV: Live Streaming Details Norway v Sweden will be shown live in the UK on SNorway v Sweden will be shown live in the UK on Amazon Prime Video Channel. Norway v Sweden will be played at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 BST on Monday 1 June 2026..

Norway continue their preparations for this summer’s World Cup when they welcome Scandinavian rivals Sweden to Oslo for an international friendly on Monday evening.

The hosts head into the contest in excellent spirits after producing one of the most impressive qualification campaigns in Europe. Stale Solbakken’s side won all eight of their qualifying matches, scoring 37 goals and conceding just five to secure their place at the tournament in style.

Among those victories were memorable wins over Italy, including a commanding 3-0 success at home and a 4-1 triumph away from home, underlining why many observers view Norway as potential dark horses for the World Cup.

Norway have also been formidable on home soil, going unbeaten in their last 12 matches in Oslo. However, they will be without several key figures for this friendly encounter.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who scored 16 goals during qualification, has been rested ahead of the World Cup, while Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is also unavailable following his involvement in the UEFA Champions League final.

Those absences could level the playing field against a Sweden side whose route to the World Cup was far less straightforward.

The Swedes endured a disappointing qualification campaign, collecting just two points and finishing bottom of their group behind Switzerland, Kosovo and Slovenia. Their fortunes improved dramatically following the appointment of Graham Potter, however.

Potter guided Sweden through the play-offs with victories over Ukraine and Poland, securing a place at the World Cup despite their earlier struggles.

The former Premier League manager has quickly implemented a more positive and attacking style, and Sweden now appear far stronger than the side that stumbled through qualification.

With both teams focused primarily on fine-tuning preparations for the World Cup, this friendly should provide a useful test for two nations hoping to make an impact on the global stage.