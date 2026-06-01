Check out how to watch Aryna Sabalenka v Naomi Osaka in this French Open game, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and start time.

Live Streaming Date Start Time TV Channel Sabalenka v Osaka 2 June 2026 19:15 BST Amazon Prime

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Sabalenka v Osaka on TV: Live Streaming Details Aryna Sabalenka v Naomi Osaka will be shown live in the UK on Amazon Prime. Start time is at 19:15 BST on Tuesday 2nd June 2026.

Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka meet in the fourth round of the French Open on Monday night, the first women’s night match at Roland Garros since 2023.

It is a mouth-watering contest between two four-time Grand Slam champions, with the world number one taking on a former top-ranked player who has been in excellent form this fortnight.

Sabalenka has been in dominant form since arriving in Paris, beating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Elsa Jacquemot and Daria Kasatkina all in straight sets.

The win over Kasatkina was her 100th victory as world number one, moving her season record to an impressive 30-3.

She came into the tournament under some pressure, with Elena Rybakina threatening to take her top ranking and defending champion Coco Gauff lurking in the draw. Both have since been eliminated, leaving Sabalenka with a clear run.

Osaka has been the real story of the women’s draw. She arrived in Paris with a 0-3 record at the third round stage, but came through a gruelling 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-4 battle against teenage American Iva Jovic on Saturday.

The match lasted nearly three hours, with Osaka firing 12 aces and hitting 46 winners. Her aggressive, front-foot style will be a real test for Sabalenka.

The pair have already met twice in 2026, with Sabalenka winning both. However, Osaka pushed her to three sets on clay in Madrid, so she will go into this match with plenty of confidence.

Head to Head

Madrid Open (2026) – Round of 16: Sabalenka 6-7(1) 6-3 6-2

Indian Wells Open (2026) – Round of 16: Sabalenka 6-2 6-4

US Open (2018) – Round of 16: Osaka 6-3 2-6 6-4