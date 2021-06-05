Sky Orders ‘The Amazing Mr Blunden’ For Christmas Schedule

Sky has ordered The Amazing Mr Blunden, a 90 minute adaptation of both the novel and 1972 film The Ghosts, for their Christmas schedule. Simon Callow (Four Weddings and A Funeral, Shakespeare in Love), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula) and Tamsin Greig (Friday Night Dinner, Episodes) are attached to star.

In The Amazing Mr Blunden, Christmas adventure arrives for London teenagers Jamie and Lucy Allen in the form of a mysterious old man, Mr Blunden, who offers their mum the opportunity to become the caretaker of a ruined country house – one that’s said to be haunted. Within its neglected, overgrown grounds, Jamie and Lucy have an encounter with what appears to be a pair of ghost children.

But these spooky kids, Sara and Georgie, aren’t actually ghosts. They’ve travelled forwards in time to seek help, believing they’re going to be murdered by the wicked Mr and Mrs Wickens. And Lucy and Jamie’s strange visitor seems to be the key to it all. With his help, they must travel back to 1821 to save Sara and Georgie and redeem their remorseful new friend – The Amazing Mr Blunden. Tsion Habte, Jason Rennie, India Fowler and Xavier Wilkins also star. Mark Gatiss penned the script and serves as the director. It is being produced by Adorable Media in association with Sky Studios.

“When we learnt that the incomparable Mark Gatiss wanted to update this absolute classic for the 21st century, we thought all our Christmases had come at once”, said Jon Mountague, Director of Comedy for Sky Studios, who commissioned the adaptation alongside Sky UK’s Managing Director of Content Zai Bennett. “The Amazing Mr Simon Callow and Tamsin Greig complete a trio of national treasures, and introducing an incredible young cast alongside, we couldn’t be prouder – roll on Christmas!”

While Mark Gatiss added: “To me, everything about ‘The Amazing Mr Blunden’ is magical. A ghost story with a sentimental heart. A costume drama with a time-travelling twist. Scary villains, melancholy, laughter and joy. I first came across the wonderful original film at primary school when it was shown on a battered old projector on that most hallowed of occasions – the last Friday before the Christmas holidays. In our new version, as in the book, the Allen family are very much from the modern world. I can’t wait to share the adventure with a whole new audience”.