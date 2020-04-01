Sky Witness Sets UK Return Date For ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ Season 21

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will return to Sky Witness to finish airing its twenty-first season from Tuesday April 14th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Created by Dick Wolf, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit revolves around the activities of the Manhattan Special Victims Unit of the NYPD, which investigates sexually based offences. The drama series is produced by Universal Television and stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Peter Scanavino, Kelli Giddish and Jamie Gray Hyder.

In the next new episode, titled Dance Lies And Videotape, an ingénue ballerina discovers she’s been secretly videotaped for a pornographic website. Ari’el Stachel, Patrick Page and John Waters guest star. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit shut down production on its twenty first season back in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It is understood that twenty episodes of the season’s twenty-four episode order had been completed at the time of the shut down.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.