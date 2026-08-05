Check out how to watch Arsenal v Real Betis in this pre season friendly, including TV channel, streaming news and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Arsenal v Real Betis 5 August 2026 19.30 BST Premier Sports 1

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Arsenal v Real Betis on TV: Live Streaming Details Arsenal v Real Betis will be shown live in the UK on Premier Sports 1, and is also available via Arsenal.com and the club’s app with a Pre-Season Pass priced at £14.99, or a single match pass at £6.99. Kick off time is at 19:30 BST on Wednesday 5th August 2026, with the match played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Arsenal continue their unbeaten start to pre-season on Wednesday, having beaten MK Dons and Girona in their opening two friendlies of the summer.

Sixteen year old Max Dowman continued to catch the eye against Girona with a goal and an assist, while new signing Christos Tzolis also got off the mark for his new club.

Mikel Arteta is not expected to welcome back any of his World Cup players for this one, while Jurrien Timber remains out with a groin issue and Ben White continues to manage his return from a long term knee injury.

Real Betis arrive in Dublin already six games into their pre-season, with only a defeat to Granada blotting an otherwise perfect record that includes wins over Lyon and Almeria.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side secured a fifth placed finish in La Liga last season, earning Champions League football for just the second time in their history, though they remain without World Cup finalist Giovani Lo Celso.

Former Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin could feature against his old club, having managed two goals and three assists for Real Betis last season.