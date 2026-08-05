All the details you need to watch Chelsea v Juventus live, including streaming options and kick off time for this preseason friendly at Kai Tak Sports Park.
|Live Streaming
|Date
|Kick Off Time
|Venue
|Chelsea v Juventus
|Wednesday 5 August 2026
|12:30pm BST
|Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong
Chelsea v Juventus Live Stream details
Chelsea v Juventus is not being shown on UK television. You can watch the game live via CFC+, the club’s own streaming platform, with an annual subscription priced at £14.99 or pay-per-view passes available at £9.99 per match.
The match takes place at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, with kick off at 12:30pm BST.
Chelsea continue their tour of Asia on Wednesday, having lost 2-1 to Tottenham Hotspur following an earlier 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers under new boss Xabi Alonso.
Mykhaylo Mudryk has joined the touring squad after a successful partial appeal against his doping suspension, along with new signings Danny Welbeck, Pedro Neto and Geovany Quenda.
Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson could feature having missed the defeat to Spurs, though Enzo Fernandez, Maxence Lacroix and Morgan Rogers remain unavailable following their World Cup involvement.
Juventus arrive in Hong Kong unbeaten in pre-season, having drawn with Basel before beating Standard Liege and Nice under interim boss Luciano Spalletti.
The Italian side have strengthened their attack this summer with the arrivals of Randal Kolo Muani and Kerim Alajbegovic, while Dusan Vlahovic has departed after his contract was not renewed.
Juventus finished sixth in Serie A last season and go on to face Inter Milan in Perth this weekend, before beginning their own campaign against newly promoted Frosinone on August 23.