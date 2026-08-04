All the details you need to watch BG Pathum United v Aston Villa live, including streaming options and kick off time for this preseason friendly at the True BG Stadium.

Live Streaming Date Kick Off Time Venue BG Pathum United v Aston Villa Tuesday 4 August 2026 1:30pm BST True BG Stadium, Pathum Thani

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BG Pathum United v Aston Villa Live Stream details There is no traditional UK television broadcast confirmed for this friendly. Villa fans can watch the game live via VillaTV, the club’s own streaming platform, with subscription fees applying. The match takes place at the True BG Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand, with kick off at 1:30pm BST.

Aston Villa continue their tour of Asia on Tuesday, having beaten Indonesia All Stars 3-1 in Jakarta to open their trip.

Unai Emery made ten changes at half time in that game, with summer signing Alejandro Garnacho handed his debut and young striker Brian Madjo continuing his fine pre-season scoring form.

Villa remain without the majority of their World Cup players, including Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa, Lucas Digne and Emi Martinez, while summer signing Johan Manzambi is also unavailable through injury.

The Europa League holders go on to face Bayern Munich in Hong Kong later this week, before meeting Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on August 12.

BG Pathum United, formerly known as Bangkok Glass, finished fourth in the Thai league last season under returning boss Vladimir Vujovic and have since qualified for the AFC Champions League Two.

The hosts were beaten 3-0 by Thai giants Buriram United in their last outing and will begin their new domestic campaign later this month.