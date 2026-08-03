Check out how to watch Celtic v Dundee in this Scottish Premiership opener, including TV channel, streaming news and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Celtic v Dundee 3 August 2026 19.30 BST Sky Sports

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Celtic v Dundee on TV: Live Streaming Details Celtic v Dundee will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Kick off time is at 19:30 BST on Monday 3rd August 2026.

Celtic begin the defence of their title on Monday night as Dundee visit Celtic Park, rounding off a groundbreaking opening weekend that has seen every Scottish Premiership fixture shown live on Sky Sports.

Martin O’Neill, who was named permanent Celtic boss last week, leads his side into the new campaign having closed out last season with six straight league wins to seal the title on the final day.

It was Celtic’s 14th title in 15 years and their 56th overall, and O’Neill will be targeting a strong start to what promises to be another closely fought race with Rangers and Hearts.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Kasper Schmeichel could both miss out for the champions, while summer signing Luis Enrique Palma Oseguera is suspended for the visit of Dundee.

Celtic have won their last three meetings with Dundee by a single goal, including a 2-1 win away from home back in April.

Dundee finished eighth last season under Steven Pressley, who has said he is targeting up to four further additions to his squad before the transfer window closes.

The visit of Dundee rounds off a historic opening weekend for Scottish football, with all six top flight fixtures shown live on Sky Sports for the first time.