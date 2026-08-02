All the details you need to watch Liverpool v Leeds United live, including streaming options and kick off time for this preseason friendly at Soldier Field.

Live Streaming Date Kick Off Time Venue Liverpool v Leeds United Sunday 2 August 2026 9:00pm BST Soldier Field, Chicago

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Liverpool v Leeds United Live Stream details Liverpool v Leeds United is live via All Red Video, with new users able to sign up for a 14 day free trial, while it will also be shown on LFCTV. Leeds supporters can follow the match via LUTV, with match passes available to purchase online for £5.

Liverpool round off their tour of the United States on Sunday, having beaten Wrexham 1-0 following an earlier 4-2 win over Sunderland.

Andoni Iraola is expected to hand first minutes of the summer to Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch, while Joe Gomez remains out with a muscular issue and is set to miss the start of the season.

New signing Jeremy Jacquet could also make his debut having recovered from a shoulder injury, with Liverpool’s final pre-season friendlies to follow against Monaco and Como at Anfield.

Leeds United also arrive in Chicago on the back of a win, having beaten Sunderland 1-0 following their earlier defeat to Wrexham in Florida.

Daniel Farke’s side continue to assess new arrivals Harry Wilson and Tarik Muharemovic, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is back in training after a minor injury setback but is unlikely to be involved.

Leeds go on to host RB Leipzig and Augsburg at Elland Road either side of a friendly against Manchester United in Dublin, before their Premier League campaign gets under way.