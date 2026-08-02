Check out how to watch Wrexham v Sunderland in this pre season friendly, including TV channel, live streaming, team news and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Wrexham v Sunderland 2 August 2026 17.00 BST Premier Sports 1

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Wrexham v Sunderland on TV: Live Streaming Details Wrexham v Sunderland will be shown live in the UK on Premier Sports 1, and is also available for free via BBC iPlayer and S4C Online. Both clubs are also streaming the match through their own channels, SAFC Live and Wrexham AFC Live. Kick off time is at 5:00pm BST on Sunday 2nd August 2026, with the match played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Wrexham round off their US tour on Sunday, having beaten Manchester United and Leeds United either side of a narrow defeat to Liverpool in New York.

Phil Parkinson is expected to field a strong side, with this the final warm up game before Wrexham travel to Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup next weekend.

The Championship club go on to begin their new season with a Welsh derby against Cardiff City, having narrowly missed out on the playoffs last term.

Sunderland arrive in Pennsylvania looking to finish their own tour on a high after defeats to Liverpool and Leeds United in their previous two outings.

Regis Le Bris remains without club captain Granit Xhaka, Chemsdine Talbi, Omar Alderete and new signing Thomas Meunier due to their involvement in the World Cup, though several other first team players have now rejoined the squad.

The Black Cats finished seventh in the Premier League last season and go on to face Lens and Rennes before their own campaign begins away to Ipswich Town on August 22.