All the details you need to watch Girona v Arsenal live, including streaming options and kick off time for this preseason friendly at the Estadi Montilivi.

Live Streaming Date Kick Off Time Venue Girona v Arsenal Saturday 1 August 2026 7:00pm BST Estadi Montilivi, Girona

Watch Girona v Arsenal LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Girona v Arsenal Live Stream details Girona v Arsenal is only available via Arsenal’s own channels, with a pre Season Pass covering this game and three further friendlies priced at £9.99 as an early bird offer, rising to £14.99 after kick off day. Individual match passes are also available at £6.99.

Arsenal play their first preseason match in front of supporters on Saturday, having beaten MK Dons 3-0 behind closed doors in their opening warm up game.

Mikel Arteta’s side reunite with Girona 18 months on from a Champions League meeting between the two clubs, which Arsenal won 2-1 courtesy of goals from Ethan Nwaneri and Jorginho.

New signing Christos Tzolis is in line to feature after travelling with the squad, while Piero Hincapie, Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres have all rejoined the group following their World Cup involvement.

Arsenal remain without William Saliba because of a back injury, while Jurrien Timber has returned to London to continue his own recovery after travelling with the squad.

Girona head into the game having been relegated from La Liga last season, with Quique Alvarez now in charge after taking over from long serving boss Michel.

The Catalan side have had a mixed pre season so far, beating Olot before losing to Alaves and drawing with Castellon, and will begin their new LaLiga2 campaign against Leganes on August 16.