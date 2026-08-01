All the details you need to watch Girona v Arsenal live, including streaming options and kick off time for this preseason friendly at the Estadi Montilivi.
|Live Streaming
|Date
|Kick Off Time
|Venue
|Girona v Arsenal
|Saturday 1 August 2026
|7:00pm BST
|Estadi Montilivi, Girona
Girona v Arsenal Live Stream details
Girona v Arsenal is only available via Arsenal’s own channels, with a pre Season Pass covering this game and three further friendlies priced at £9.99 as an early bird offer, rising to £14.99 after kick off day. Individual match passes are also available at £6.99.
Arsenal play their first preseason match in front of supporters on Saturday, having beaten MK Dons 3-0 behind closed doors in their opening warm up game.
Mikel Arteta’s side reunite with Girona 18 months on from a Champions League meeting between the two clubs, which Arsenal won 2-1 courtesy of goals from Ethan Nwaneri and Jorginho.
New signing Christos Tzolis is in line to feature after travelling with the squad, while Piero Hincapie, Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres have all rejoined the group following their World Cup involvement.
Arsenal remain without William Saliba because of a back injury, while Jurrien Timber has returned to London to continue his own recovery after travelling with the squad.
Girona head into the game having been relegated from La Liga last season, with Quique Alvarez now in charge after taking over from long serving boss Michel.
The Catalan side have had a mixed pre season so far, beating Olot before losing to Alaves and drawing with Castellon, and will begin their new LaLiga2 campaign against Leganes on August 16.