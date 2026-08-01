All the details you need to watch Hamburger SV v Everton live, including streaming options and kick off time for this preseason friendly at the Volksparkstadion.

Live Streaming Date Kick Off Time Venue Hamburger SV v Everton Saturday 1 August 2026 4:00pm BST Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

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Hamburger SV v Everton Live Stream Information Hamburger SV v Everton is available to watch for free via HSVtv and the club’s official YouTube channel. The match takes place at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, with kick off at 4:00pm BST.

Everton step up their preparations for the new Premier League season with a trip to Germany, having won just one of their three friendlies so far this summer.

David Moyes’s side beat Dundee 4-0 before draws and defeats against Bolton Wanderers and Stoke City, and will be looking for a much improved display having failed to score in their last two outings.

Summer signings Hayden Hackney, Merlin Rohl and Tyrique George are all in line to feature again, with the Toffees having finished 13th in the Premier League last season.

Hamburger SV head into the game full of confidence, having beaten Heidenheim 3-1 last time out under head coach Merlin Polzin.

The Bundesliga side secured survival on their return to the German top flight last season, finishing 13th, and face Lille and Toulouse in their remaining friendlies this summer.