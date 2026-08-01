All the details you need to watch Manchester United v Atletico Madrid live, including streaming options and kick off time for this preseason friendly at the Strawberry Arena.

Live StreamingDateKick Off TimeVenue
Manchester United v Atletico MadridSaturday 1 August 20262:00pm BSTStrawberry Arena, Stockholm
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Manchester United v Atletico Madrid Live Stream details

Manchester United continue their Scandinavian tour on Saturday, having beaten Rosenborg 5-0 following an opening defeat to Wrexham in Finland.

Michael Carrick’s side remain without a number of players following their involvement in the World Cup, though the likes of Amad Diallo have already returned to the group.

Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow have arrived at Old Trafford this summer, with United still working on three further additions before the transfer window closes.

United finished third in the Premier League last season and face Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds United and AC Milan in their remaining friendlies before opening the new campaign away to Hull City on August 22.

Atletico Madrid opened their summer with a 4-1 win over Getafe, and Diego Simeone’s side have also strengthened this summer with the arrivals of Morten Hjulmand, Lee Kang-in and Alejandro Grimaldo.

The Spanish side finished fourth in La Liga last season and will also face Manchester City and Marseille in pre season, before beginning their own campaign at home to Malaga on August 19.