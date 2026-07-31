Check out how to watch Dundee United v Rangers in this Scottish Premiership opener, including TV channel, streaming news and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Dundee United v Rangers 31 July 2026 20.00 BST Sky Sports

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Dundee Utd v Rangers on TV: Live Streaming Details Dundee United v Rangers will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports. Kick off time is at 20:00 BST on Friday 31st July 2026.

The new Scottish Premiership season gets under way on Friday night as Dundee United host Rangers at Tannadice Park, with all six opening weekend fixtures being shown live on Sky Sports for the first time.

It marks Derek McInnes’ first competitive game in charge of Rangers, having taken over from Danny Röhl, who left the club by mutual agreement last month to join RB Salzburg.

Rangers finished third last season, ten points behind rivals Celtic, and will be looking for a strong start under their new head coach.

McInnes has moved quickly in the transfer market since taking charge, bringing in defensive reinforcements as he looks to tighten up an Ibrox side that shipped too many goals in last season’s title race.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has faced McInnes’ sides on numerous occasions during his time in charge of Aberdeen and Hearts, and says he wants his players to show no fear against the Ibrox side.

United finished seventh last season, and Goodwin will be targeting a top six finish again after guiding the Tangerines to fourth place in his second season at Tannadice Park.

Friday’s game is the first of a groundbreaking four day opening weekend that sees Falkirk face St Mirren and Aberdeen host Hearts on Saturday, before St Johnstone, Kilmarnock, Hibernian and Motherwell complete the round on Sunday.