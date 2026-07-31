All the details you need to watch Sporting Lisbon v Nottingham Forest live, including streaming options and kick off time for this preseason friendly at the Estádio Algarve.

Live Streaming Date Kick Off Time Venue Sporting Lisbon v Nottingham Forest Friday 31 July 2026 7:45pm BST Estádio Algarve, Faro/Loulé

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Sporting Lisbon v Nottingham Forest Live Stream details Sporting Lisbon v Nottingham Forest fans can follow the match live via the club’s own streaming platform, Forest TV. The match takes place at the Estádio Algarve in Faro/Loulé, with kick off at 7:45pm BST.

Nottingham Forest round off their pre-season training camp in Portugal with a trip to the Algarve, having earlier the same day faced Portimonense in a separate behind closed doors fixture.

Oliver Glasner has made just one addition since taking charge this summer, bringing in midfielder Xaver Schlager from RB Leipzig, while Elliot Anderson departed for Manchester City in a big money deal.

The Tricky Trees remain unbeaten in pre season so far, having beaten Notts County and Blackburn Rovers either side of a draw with Vitoria de Guimaraes.

Sporting head into the game full of confidence, having won three straight friendlies including a 7-0 thrashing of Strasbourg and victories over Celtic and Monaco.

Rui Borges’ side have made seven signings this summer but have also seen key players depart, including Morten Hjulmand to Atletico Madrid and Geovany Quenda to Chelsea.

Friday’s game is Sporting’s final pre-season outing before their Primeira Liga campaign begins away at Estrela on August 8.