All the details you need to watch Birmingham City v Barcelona live, including streaming options and kick off time for this preseason friendly at St Andrew’s.

Live Streaming Date Kick Off Time Venue Birmingham City v Barcelona Friday 31 July 2026 7:45pm BST St Andrew’s @ Knighthead Park, Birmingham

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Birmingham City v Barcelona Live Stream details Birmingham City v Barcelona will be available via Birmingham’s official streaming service, Blues+, with a number of packages on offer including annual subscription and pay-per-view options. The game cannot be shown live in the UK through Barcelona’s own channels, Barça Play and YouTube, due to broadcast rights restrictions.

Barcelona head to St Andrew’s on Friday evening, with the friendly rekindling a piece of football history between the two clubs after they met in the 1960 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup final.

Hansi Flick’s side have opted for a training camp in the Midlands this summer rather than a trip to the United States or Far East, with the World Cup limiting the number of countries available to tour.

The Catalan giants will be without eight World Cup winners including Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Ferran Torres, though new signing Karim Adeyemi is in line to feature.

Birmingham City arrive unbeaten in four pre season friendlies so far, with Chris Davies’ side having added Jhon Solis on a permanent deal from Girona this summer.

The Blues finished 10th in the Championship last season and begin their new campaign with an EFL Cup tie against Swansea City on August 8.