All the details you need to watch Liverpool v Wrexham live, including streaming options and kick off time for this Premier League Summer Series friendly at Yankee Stadium.

Live Streaming Date Kick Off Time Venue Liverpool v Wrexham Thursday 30 July 2026 12:30am BST Yankee Stadium, New York

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Liverpool v Wrexham Live Stream details Liverpool v Wrexham is not being shown on UK television. Liverpool fans can watch the game live via LFCTV, with an All Red Video pass costing £4.99 or an All Red Full season pass priced at £42.99. Wrexham supporters can follow the match through the club’s own live streaming service, available via the official Wrexham AFC website.

Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool return to action following a 4-2 win over Sunderland at the weekend, with the Reds set to be boosted by the return of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch following their post World Cup break.

Liverpool remain without long term absentees Hugo Ekitike, Wataru Endo, Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni, while Joe Gomez and Jeremy Jacquet are also set to miss out.

It is a transitional summer at Anfield following Iraola’s arrival from Bournemouth, with Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson all having left the club.

Liverpool round off their pre-season with a friendly against Sunderland on August 2, before beginning the defence of their Premier League status the following week.

Wrexham arrive in New York full of confidence, having beaten Manchester United before edging a thrilling 3-2 win over Leeds United in their last two outings.

Phil Parkinson’s side narrowly missed out on the Championship playoffs last season and will see this as a chance to test themselves against Premier League opposition once again.

The Red Dragons have made history with three straight promotions in recent years, and co-owner Ryan Reynolds has described the trip to Yankee Stadium as a landmark occasion for the Welsh club.

Wrexham complete their US tour with a friendly against Sunderland on August 2, before their Championship campaign gets under way later that month.