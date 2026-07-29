All the details you need to watch Bristol City v Newcastle United live, including streaming options and kick off time for this preseason friendly at Ashton Gate Stadium.

Live Streaming Date Kick Off Time Venue Bristol City v Newcastle United Wednesday 29 July 2026 7:30pm BST Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

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Bristol City v Newcastle United Live Stream details Bristol City v Newcastle United is not being shown on UK television. The match is available to watch live via the official websites of both clubs, Robins TV and NUFC TV, with subscription fees applying. The match takes place at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol, with kick off at 7:30pm BST.

Newcastle United continue their preparations for the new Premier League campaign with a trip to Ashton Gate, having followed up a 3-0 win over Darlington with a 1-1 draw against Gateshead in their previous two outings.

Eddie Howe’s side remain without a host of players following their involvement at the World Cup, including Bruno Guimaraes, Yoane Wissa, Anthony Elanga and Nick Woltemade.

The Magpies have added Bazoumana Toure in a big money move from Hoffenheim, though Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali have both left the club this summer, with Guimaraes also continuing to be linked with a departure.

Newcastle still have Valencia, Everton, Bayer Leverkusen and Strasbourg to come before their Premier League opener against Liverpool on August 23.

Bristol City head into the game on the back of a 3-1 win over Swindon Town, though Michael Skubala is also sending a separate squad to face Forest Green Rovers on the same evening.

The Robins finished 12th in the Championship last season and have made eight signings this summer, including a big money move for striker Lorent Tolaj from Plymouth.

Bristol City go on to face Plymouth Argyle and Exeter City on August 1, before an EFL Cup tie against Walsall and a Championship opener at home to Millwall in the middle of August.