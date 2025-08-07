How to watch Friday’s Championship match between Birmingham and Ipswich, including TV channel details and kick off time of the match.

The new English Championship season begins on Friday night with a highly anticipated clash at St Andrew’s as Birmingham City host newly promoted Ipswich Town.

Birmingham, under new boss Chris Davies and with the celebrity backing of Tom Brady have impressed in pre season, capping off preparations with a 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

How to watch Birmingham vs Ipswich online – TV channels & live streams

Where to watch TV Channel: The Birmingam City v Ipswich Town Championship will be available for viewing live on Sky Sports Football channel or you can go live in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The kick off time is at 20:00PM BST on Friday 8th August.

The Blues performances have reflected a side growing in their new found status as one of the celebrity backed teams to watch.

Tom Brady and an Amazon Prime documentary has pushed Birmingham into the national spotlight and the pressure is really on for them to live up to the hype.

A record breaking season last year sent them up in the automatic promotion spot with a massive 111 points.

Ipswich arrive with high expectations following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Kieran McKenna’s side are tipped as one of the favourites for promotion, and their summer form has backed that up, with four straight friendly wins, including a 3-0 victory over Auxerre and a 4-1 success against Linz, highlighted their fluid style of play.

The fall into the Championship brings a different level of intensity. While Ipswich have impressed, they’ve played only four pre season games and have yet to be truly tested under pressure.

With both clubs harbouring promotion ambitions, and with Birmingham’s Tom Brady in the background, this opening fixture could offer early clues in what is set to be a fiercely competitive Championship season.