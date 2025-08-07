Cardiff City will look to build on their opening day comeback victory when they visit Port Vale on Thursday night in League One, a game live in front of the tv cameras.

New Bluebirds manager Brian Barry Murphy’s side began life in the third tier with a 2-1 win over Peterborough United, recovering from an early setback to seal three points.

Where to watch: The Port Vale v Cardiff City League One match will be available for viewing live on Sky Sports Football or you can go live in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The kick off time of the Port Vale v Cardiff City match is at 20:00PM BST on August 7th, Thursday.

Cardiff are back in League One for the first time since 2001-02 after relegation from the Championship last season.

Port Vale, returning to the division after a one year absence, lost 2-1 at Rotherham United in their opener.

Darren Moore’s men were two goals down and reduced to 10 men inside 32 minutes, but showed good fighting spirit in the second half by pulling a goal back.

Vale will be aiming to build on that response tonight.

The Valiants have not beaten the Bluebirds since 1994, losing the last six meetings between the two sides.

In team news, Port Vale remain without captain Ben Garrity, goalkeeper Ben Amos and right back Jordan Gabriel due to injury.

Jaheim Headley is suspended following his red card against Rotherham.

Cardiff are expected to be without Perry Ng and Alex Robertson, but will welcome back captain Calum Chambers from suspension.