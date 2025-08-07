Serbian outfit Partizan will take on Hibernian in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round, with both sides aiming to continue their European campaigns after dramatic early ties.

Where to watch: The Partizan Belgrade vs Hibernian Europa League Conference match will be available for viewing live on Arena Premium 1 or you can go live in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The kick off time of the Partizan Belgrade vs Hibernian match is at 20:00PM BST on August 7th, Thursday.

You can watch Partizan Belgrade vs Hibernian LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Hibs were moments away from forcing a penalty shootout against FC Midtjylland in the previous round, only to be undone by a last minute extra time strike from Brazilian forward Junior Brumado.

David Gray’s side had drawn 1-1 in Denmark and took the tie to extra time in the second leg at Easter Road before falling to a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

Partizan also endured Europa League heartbreak earlier this summer, losing on penalties to AEK Larnaca after a 1-1 aggregate score over two legs.

The Serbs bounced back emphatically in the next round, dismantling Ukrainian side Oleksandriya 6-0 across two legs to set up the meeting with Hibernian.

Domestically, both teams have started well.

Hibs opened their Scottish Premiership season with a 2-1 win at Dundee, while Partizan have claimed maximum points from their opening two Serbian SuperLiga matches.

The sides come into the tie with confidence and European experience already under their belts, so I think this one could be a belter for fans.