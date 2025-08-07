Swedish side Hacken welcome Norwegian outfit Brann to the Hisingen Arena on Thursday in this third round UEFA Conference League qualifier.

Hacken remain unpredictable, following up their impressive victory over Anderlecht with disappointing consecutive home defeats against Djurgården (1-6) and Elfsborg (1-2).

The Gothenburg club have conceded 10 goals in their last five matches which I think doesn’t bode well coming into this one.

Jens Gustafsson does have plenty of options up front and their attacking threat remains, with Amor Layouni offering pace and penetration on the wing in a fluid 4-3-3 system built on speed and width.

Hacken’s opponents Brann arrive in confident mood themselves.

The Norwegians are unbeaten in their last three matches, including a strong 3-1 win over Viking and a 1-1 draw away to Salzburg in Champions League qualifying.

Although they exited the competition 5-2 on aggregate they did pose a threat with Saevar Atli Magnusson, along with Finne and De Rove particuarly impressive.

While Brann’s attacking output has been reliable, smashing nine goals in their last five games, defensive discipline is an issue.

Freyr Alexandersson’s side have kept just one clean sheet in that time and collected 16 yellow cards and two reds, suggesting vulnerabilities Hacken may look to exploit.