Fredrikstad return to European competition on Thursday night as they welcome Danish side Midtjylland to Fredrikstad Stadion in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie.

The Norwegian outfit are making their first appearance in Europe since 2009 but enter the tie as clear underdogs.

Fredrikstad have lost all nine of their previous European ties on aggregate since beating Ajax in 1960, and their recent domestic form offers little encouragement.

They’ve won just two of their last 11 league games and have dropped to seventh in the Eliteserien.

After a spirited 3-2 comeback win over Stromsgodset and a goalless draw with Tromso, Fredrikstad continue to show signs of inexperience.

Midtjylland arrive in Norway unbeaten in seven and full of confidence after a dominant 6-2 win over SonderjyskE.

The Danes edged past Hibernian in extra time in the previous round, with Junior Brumado scoring a stunning winner to avoid penalties.

Thomas Thomasberg’s side are known for their tactical adaptability and midfield control.

Forward Frankolino Dju has been in electric form, scoring five goals in his last five appearances and they’l be looking to him to provide the attacking threat.

While Midtjylland have drawn four of their five games at 90 minutes this season, they will be confident of gaining an advantage against a Fredrikstad side still finding its feet on the European stage.