CFR Cluj host Braga on Thursday night in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League third qualifying round tie, with both teams looking to gain an early advantage to take into the next leg.

Cluj enter the match after a difficult passage through the early rounds of the competition.

When to watch: The kick off time of the CFR Cluj vs Braga match is at 17:30PM BST on August 7th, Thursday.

Dan Petrescu’s side edged past Hungarian club Paks with a 3-0 home win following a goalless draw away, then squeezed past Swiss side Lugano thanks to an extra-time goal from Sheriff Sinyan after two more 0-0 stalemates.

After progressing, Cluj have failed to win in regular time in their last five matches across all competitions and have lost two of their last three home games, including a 3-2 defeat to Universitatea Craiova last weekend.

Braga also needed extra time to get through the previous round, eventually overcoming Levski Sofia 1-0 on aggregate after both legs ended goalless.

Spanish striker Fran Navarro scored the decisive goal, and the Portuguese side arrive in Romania unbeaten in nine of their last 10 matches.

They have also avoided defeat in seven of their last eight away fixtures.

Cluj, runners up in Romania last season, last reached the Europa League group stage in 2020.

They hold a strong record against Braga, having won both previous meetings between the sides and will be looking for maximum points here tonight.

Recent form raises concerns, with just four points from their opening four domestic fixtures so things really need to improve.

Braga, who finished fourth in the Portuguese top flight last term, may not have hit top gear yet but have shown they are a tough side to beat on the road and will be confident of taking a positive result back to Portugal.