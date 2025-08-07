Dundee United travel to Austria on Thursday to face Rapid Vienna in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League third qualifying round tie, with Jim Goodwin’s side looking to pull off an upset against an experienced European outfit.

TV Stream – How to watch LIVE

Where to watch: The Rapid Vienna v Dundee Utd UEFA Europa League Conference match will be available for viewing live on BBC Scotland or you can go live in play with Bet365.

When to watch: The kick off time of the Rapid Vienna v Dundee Utd match is at 20:00PM BST on August 7th, Thursday.

You can watch Rapid Vienna v Dundee Utd LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

The Tannadice club have made a solid start to the season, edging past Luxembourg’s UNA Strassen 1-0 in both legs of the previous round.

They also earned a hard fought 2-2 draw away to Falkirk in their Premiership opener.

The step up in opposition is significant as they prepare to face a Rapid side unbeaten in nine matches across all competitions.

Rapid Vienna finished fifth in the Austrian Bundesliga last season and earned their European place through the domestic play offs, overturning a 3-1 first-leg deficit against LASK with a stunning 3-0 home win.

Peter Stoger’s side cruised past Montenegrin club Decic in the second qualifying round, winning 6-2 on aggregate, and opened their league campaign with a 1-0 win over BW Linz.

Last season, Rapid reached the quarter finals of the Conference League before being knocked out by Djurgården.

Dundee United will need to be disciplined and clinical in Vienna if they are to take anything back to Tannadice for the return leg.