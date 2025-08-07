Cardiff City travel to Vale Park on Thursday night as they look to continue their winning return to League One with a second consecutive victory.

The Bluebirds marked their first match in the third tier in over two decades with a 2-1 comeback win over Peterborough United on the opening weekend of the 2025/26 season.

Manager Brian Barry-Murphy has made promotion the clear objective this year, and a win against Port Vale would send Cardiff to the top of the table ahead of Saturday’s fixtures.

Port Vale began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat away to Rotherham United but showed signs of resilience, battling back with 10 men in the second half.

They will be aiming to get off the mark at home against a Cardiff side they haven’t beaten since 1994.

How to watch Port Vale v Cardiff City on TV

The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 7:00pm BST, an hour before the kick off time.

What is the kick off time of the Port Vale vs Cardiff game?

The game will be played on Thursday, August 7, 2025 with a kick off time of 8PM BST. The venue will be Vale Park Stadium, Stoke on Trent, England

There will be no Saturday TV blackout this weekend due to the staggered start to the season, allowing fans to catch Thursday’s League One fixture live.