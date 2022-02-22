Drama Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Sister Boniface Mysteries’

Father Brown spin-off Sister Boniface Mysteries will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Drama channel on Friday March 11th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Sister Boniface Mysteries is set in 1960s rural England and dives into the endearing world of Great Slaughter and its secret weapon in its fight against crime, Sister Boniface. At a time when police forensics is rudimentary, Boniface’s I.Q. of 156, her PHD in forensic science, plus an addiction to popular detective fiction and a fully equipped crime laboratory make her an invaluable aid to Police investigations.

Mud, blood, stains, hairs and fibres. If there is evidence to be found Boniface will find it. Poisons, trace evidence, blood stains, etymology. She’s more up to speed on the latest forensic techniques than the Police. In her role as official Police Scientific Advisor, Boniface works alongside the dashing maverick Detective Inspector Sam Gillespie, and Detective Sergeant Felix Livingstone. Felix was supposed to be on secondment to the Metropolitan Police but an administrative error lands him in Great Slaughter.

A cast of eccentric local characters combined with his boss’s reliance on a nun leave him reeling. Although as Sam points out, that “Nun” ensures they have the highest clean-up rate in the county. The drama series, which was created by Jude Tindall, is produced by BBC Studios and stars Lorna Watson, Max Brown, Jerry Iwu, Miranda Raison, Ami Metcalf, Belinda Lang, Sarah Crowden, David Sterne, Virginia Fiol and Ivan Kaye. Mark Williams is also set to guest star as Father Brown. Peter Bullock is the series producer, while Neil Irvine is the script producer. Will Trotter is the executive producer. A second season has already been commissioned.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.