BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Not Going Out’ Christmas Special

The Not Going Out Christmas special will premiere on BBC One on Thursday December 23rd at 10pm, it has been announced.

Created by Lee Mack, Not Going Out follows Lee and Lucy as they tackle the challenges of raising seven year old Charlie, five year old twins Benji and Molly, and keep the romance alive in their marriage. The comedy series is produced by Avalon Television and stars Lee Mack, Sally Bretton, Finley Southby, Max Pattison, Francesca Newman, Max Willis, Bobby Ball, Hugh Dennis, Abigail Cruttenden, Geoffrey Whitehead and Deborah Grant.

In the Christmas special, it is Christmas and Lee (Lee Mack) is not happy that Lucy (Sally Bretton) had booked tickets to the Pantomime. Especially given the star of the show is Lucy’s teenage crush, Jason Donovan. Jamie Rix is the producer, while Nick Wood is the director. The executive producers are are Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, Lee Mack and Jon Thoday. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Gregor Sharp.

